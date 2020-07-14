News

Reps probe CBN for alleged $500m illegal spending

Posted on Author By Philip Nyam  Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Tursday resolved to investigate the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for engaging in extra budgetary spending of over $500 million from the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme Fund.

 

It is also to look into the spending by the CBN and the ministry over another extra-budgetary spending of about N700 billion from the same fund in contravention of section 80 of the constitution which stipulates that such funds must be appropriated before being utilised.

 

The resolution was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon. Abdullahi Sa’ad Abdulkadir.

 

In his lead debate, Abdulkadir said that the Pre-shipment Inspection of Export Act of 1966 requires that prior to the export of any goods from Nigeria, it must be inspected by an Inspection Agent, which in turn is required to issue, where appropriate, a Clean Certificate of Inspection to the overseas buyer of the goods.

 

He said that both oil and non-oil exports are liable to pre shipment inspection in respect of their quality, quantity and price while the Inspection Agent is required to issue to the Exporter a Provisional Certificate of inspection.

 

The lawmaker noted that upon loading of the goods and conduct of a final inspection, where the goods satisfy the required thresholds as to quantity, quality and price, the inspection Agent will issue a Clean Certificate of inspection.

 

He maintained that in order to engender transparency in the administration of the Pre shipment inspection programme, the Act requires the Inspection Agent to send an original copy of the Clean Certificate of Inspection to the Federal Ministry of Finance (Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning’, referred as ‘Federal Ministry of Finance) the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian Ports Authority, the exporter, the exporter’s bank for transmission to the buyer’s bank overseas and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG receives $8m medical equipment donation from ECOWAS/WAHO

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Federal Government has taken delivery of critical medical equipment from the Economic Community of West African States – ECOWAS/WAHO (West African Health Organisation) to help Nigeria’s Covid-19 response. The equipment, worth $8 million, included two ventilators, some made in Nigeria equipments like hand sanitizers, face masks and face shields were handed over to […]
News

Budget: Niger Assembly approves N65.5bn for LGs

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Niger State House of Assembly yesterday approved the sum of N65.5 billion as local government areas’ budget. The capital vote was to gulp N19, 613, 761,649, while the recurrent expenditure stood at N45, 926,303,467. While it frowned at the yearly N1 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) of the councils, the Assembly passed the N65,540,065,116 […]
News

Boko Haram: Reps urge Nigeria Army to release dissenting soldier

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Army to immediately release Lance Corporal Martins Idakpein, who is held by the force, for criticising the fight against terror in the Northeast. The call was consequent upon the approval of a motion sponsored by minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta). Presenting the motion, Elumelu informed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: