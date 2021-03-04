Reps probe crude oil allocation from 2018

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the allocation of crude oil under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme from 2018 till date. The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Yalleman (APC, Jigawa), yesterday. The investigation will look at crude oil allocation per refinery and the rationale for such allocation.

The probe panel is also expected to find out what happens to unutilised stock of crude oil in the case of a refinery with inadequate production capacity. Presenting the motion at the plenary, Yalleman noted that the contents of a report published by a national newspaper on 14th February 2021 brought to national attention the unfortunate details of how Nigeria’s crude oil is being stolen or diverted daily. He informed that according to the report, approximately 5.2 million barrels of crude oil supposedly allocated to comatose NNPC refineries in 2018 under DSDP operations are unaccounted for. “Essentially, almost half of the 10.9 million barrels of crude oil allocated for domestic supply between June 2018 and July 2019 as reported by the NNPC is either stolen or diverted,” he stated.

The lawmaker said that the average price for Nigerian crude oil in 2018 was $65, which means that the unaccounted volume may have denied the country $339 million at a time of acute revenue deficit. He expressed worry that “by this report and will like to know: The status of the 5.2 million barrels allocated for domestic supply in 2018 till date; and crude oil allocation per refineries and the rationale for such allocation. In a case of inadequate production capacity, what happens to unutilised stock of crude oil?”

He submitted that at the spate of missing critical national revenue, he is worried that unless these leakages are plugged, “they will deepen the national deficit even further, thus depriving the country of the muchneeded development.” The motion was unanimously adopted at the plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

