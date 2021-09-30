Reps probe debt crisis in aviation industry

The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on aviation to investigate the claims and counterclaims regarding the issue of debts in the aviation industry and report back within six weeks. The decision was taken at yesterday’s plenary after adopting a motion sponsored by Rep. Alli Adeyemi Taofeek. Presenting the motion, Taofeek noted that the aviation Industry plays a pivotal role in providing a rapid worldwide transportation network, which makes it essential for global activities. He said the Industry generates economic growth, creates employment and facilitates international trade and tourism and other essential services, like defence. Taofeek said he was aware that the Nigerian government has invested massively in the aviation sector thereby heightening the expectations of stakeholders.
We’re concerned about state of economy, security –Obasanjo
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, disclosed that concerns about the poor economy and worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria dominated Thursday’s marathon meeting of eminent Nigerians in Abuja. The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was convened under the auspices of theInterfaithInitiativesforPeace. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the meeting was convened presumably to discuss […]
US arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief, El Chapo, on drug charges
The wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States on Monday with helping her husband continue to run his drug trafficking cartel while he was behind bars. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband’s high-profile U.S. trial two years ago where […]
Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja
The Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into anguish following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed. The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday brought down many houses and even swept […]
