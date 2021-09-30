News

Reps probe debt crisis in aviation industry

The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on aviation to investigate the claims and counterclaims regarding the issue of debts in the aviation industry and report back within six weeks. The decision was taken at yesterday’s plenary after adopting a motion sponsored by Rep. Alli Adeyemi Taofeek. Presenting the motion, Taofeek noted that the aviation Industry plays a pivotal role in providing a rapid worldwide transportation network, which makes it essential for global activities. He said the Industry generates economic growth, creates employment and facilitates international trade and tourism and other essential services, like defence. Taofeek said he was aware that the Nigerian government has invested massively in the aviation sector thereby heightening the expectations of stakeholders.

