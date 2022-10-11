News

Reps probe FG’s disbursements to states, LGs since 2012

The House of Representatives Tuesday resolved to investigate the actual amounts disbursed to the 36 states and 774 local government areas of the federation from 2012 to 2021 from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

It will also test the accuracy of data provided to RMAFC by the 36 states and 774 local government areas of the federation that was used to compute the indices utilised for vertical and horizontal revenue allocation including 13% derivation from 2012 to 2021 and the current nature of maintenance of this data.

The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Mark Gbillah, at the plenary.

Other areas to be determined by the investigation include: “The indices computed for each of the 36 states and 774 local government areas of the federation by RMAFC from 2021 to 2021 that were transmitted to the Accountant General of the Federation for revenue disbursement to the states from 2012 to 2021 including the parameters utilised to compute the indices.

“The indices utilized by the Accountant General of the Federation for revenue disbursement to the 36 states and 774 local government areas of the federation from 2012 to 2021 including details of the actual amounts disbursed to each state for this period.

“The allocation principles utilized by RMAFC in the proposal of new vertical allocation formula and consider the efficacy and suitability of the same in line with current and changing realities and the proposed principles for a new horizontal allocation formula.

“Total remittance to the federation account by related agencies of the Federal Government from 2012 to 2021, the ‘cost of the collection’ deducted for the entire period, statutory backing for same and utilisation from 2012 to 2021;

“The violation or otherwise by the Federal Ministry of Finance, CBN and other members of the FAAC in the administration of the federation account considering provisions of Section 162(3)(4)(5) and (7) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and report back within 8 weeks for further legislative action.”

 

