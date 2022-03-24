Reps probe multiple fees by JAMB

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the imposition of multiple processing and/or administration fees by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and its accredited agents on JAMB examination candidates. This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Sergius Ose Ogun (PDP, Edo). Presenting the motion, Ogun noted that Section 88(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly; He said pursuant to Section 5(1)(a) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board Act, the Board was established to, among other things, control the conduct of matriculation examinations for candidates seeking admission into Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in Nigeria. He added: “Aware that in recent times, in addition to the registration fees for the examination, all sorts of processing and/or administrative fees are imposed on JAMB examination candidates.”
