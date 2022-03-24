News

Reps probe multiple fees by JAMB

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the imposition of multiple processing and/or administration fees by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and its accredited agents on JAMB examination candidates. This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Sergius Ose Ogun (PDP, Edo). Presenting the motion, Ogun noted that Section 88(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly; He said pursuant to Section 5(1)(a) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board Act, the Board was established to, among other things, control the conduct of matriculation examinations for candidates seeking admission into Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in Nigeria. He added: “Aware that in recent times, in addition to the registration fees for the examination, all sorts of processing and/or administrative fees are imposed on JAMB examination candidates.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG shuts down Lagos Third Mainland Bridge from tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A total shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will take place for three days from midnight on Friday to midnight on Sunday. This, according to the Federal Government, is to carry out special repair works on the 11.8km platform. Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said in a statement that the […]
News

Nigeria suffers N2.7bn deficit on petrol in one day as subsidy returns at N54 per litre

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria yesterday suffered N2.7 billion deficit or under recovery on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in just one day as fuel subsidy returned at N54 per litre. The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which gave this hint in its monthly price template released midnight, stated that the approved peak price for […]
News

Adefaye named Provost of NIJ

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mr Gbenga Adefaye, the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, has been appointed as Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Ikeja. A statement signed in Lagos on Monday by former Ogun governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Chairman, Governing Council of the NIJ, said Adefaye would serve as Provost of the institution with effect from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica