Reps probe N4.014trn electricity bill owed Nigeria by Benin Republic, Niger, Togo

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives has summoned the managing director of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc over N4.014 trillion debt owed to Nigeria by the Benin Republic, Niger and the Republic of Togo Chairman of the committee, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), issued the summon in a letter titled: ‘Re-consideration of Auditor General for the Federation Annual Reports’,

dated 30th November 2022 with Ref. No: HR/PAC/ SCOS/9NASS/QUE.64/48. He warned that the committee does not allow representation and directed the NBET managing director to appear in person alongside Dr. Marilyn Amobi who served as MD/CEO from 2016 to 2020 on Thursday, 8th December 2022 at 11:00 am; to justify the reasons for non-rendition of the audited accounts for the year 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The letter reads: “The committee is in receipt of your correspondence and has reviewed your 2017-2019 audited and resolved to request for the following additional information/ documents to enable the committee to carry out its legislative mandate: Indebtedness of International Customers (Republic of Benin, Togo and Niger to NBET and TCN from 2018 to 2022).

“External Auditor’s report showed that Nigeria has an international bilateral agreement on electricity energy delivery and sales with the Republic of Benin, Togo and Niger. Prior to the electricity transitional arrangement, these agreements were administered by the Transmission Company of Nigeria. “However, the ministry of power on 15/03/2016 directed that the administration of these international customers should be transferred to NBET.

Moreover, before this can take place, certain agreements and negotiations have to be made and this accounted for the reason why TCN and NBET came up with a sharing formula to be used to split payment from international customers since TCN issued a single invoice for both administrative charges and energy payments.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

