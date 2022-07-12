Reps probe NESREA over N1.25bn extra-budget spending

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has accused the National Environmental Standard and Regulations Agency (NESREA) of extrabudgetary spending totalling N1.25 billion, saying that action “is illegal and total violation of the laws of the land”. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), who disclosed this over the weekend, said they have already invited the chairmen of the Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his House counterpart, Johnson Oghuma to appear before it to explain their role in the alleged saga following allegations by the Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Prof Aliyu Jauro that the budget was approved by their committees. Recall that in his response to a query from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation before the committee, Prof. Jauro claimed that NESREA had the mandate of the National Assembly to spend its internally generated revenue (IGR), insisting that the budget was approved by the lawmakers. But Hon. Oke insisted that there was no evidence that the budget of the agency was ever tabled before the House at plenary; neither was it debated nor approved by the House. Oke consequently directed the Clerk of the Committee to write and invite the chairmen of the committees on environment of both chambers of the National Assembly to come and explain their roles in the consideration and passage of NESREA’s 2019 budget. The chairman submitted that if it was established that both committees in the House and Senate had considered and approved the N2.5 billion budget for the agency and authorised it to spend its internally generated revenue, it would be tantamount to illegality and usurpation of the powers of the president as only he is authorised to assent to the budget for expenditure to be effected. According to him: “From details available in the 2019 submitted audited report of the agency, there was no evidence of its budget having passed through the rungs of required legislative process of submission of its estimates from the Presidency; no evidence of its receipt at the legislature or that it was debated on at plenary by the House before being committed to relevant committees for the necessary checks before it was compiled along with those of other MDAs and sent to Mr President for assent to become an Act. “If this is so, then it amounts to the two chairmen of the NASS environment committees just sitting back in the corners of their offices and unilaterally approving the NESREA budget and ordering commencement of expenditure without Mr President’s assent, amounting to acts of illegality and gross insubordination.” Oke also directed that letters be written to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde for proof that there was correspondence between the executive and the legislature on the movement of the agency’s budget for the year under review.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...