Reps probe NNPC, oil firms’ contracts since 1990

The House of Representatives yesterday constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate the structure and accountability of the Joint Venture (JV) businesses and Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) since 1990. The decision was taken following the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) and five others. Leading debate on the motion, Sada Soli, said there was the need to fully investigate all Joint Venture (JV) operations and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) in the oil & gas sector since 1990.

He said the aim was to ascertain whether or not the capital expenditure, operations, financials and related frameworks are within the ambit of the law. The Chairman, Water Resources Committee said a misunderstanding between SPDC and SNEPCO on certain gas sales and sharing arrangements without the prior knowledge and/ or consent of the federal government through the NNPC allegedly resulted in certain shortfalls in revenue into the federation accounts. According to him, there are many multibillion dollars JVs and PSCs between the NNPC and other oil companies, which prompted the House to investigate in line with sections 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 that empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly. He said: “Escravos Gasto- Liquid (EGTL) Project is a Joint Venture (JV) undertaking by the NNPC and Chevron Nigeria Limited for the construction of a 34,000 barrels per day (BPD) of Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) Plant at Escravos, Delta State.”

