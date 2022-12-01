Reps probe NSIA over N1.5bn interest-free loan

….summon MD, 11 other coys

The House of Representatives public accounts committee has summoned the managing director and chief executive officer (MD/CEO) of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Alhaji Aminu Umar-Sadiq and heads of eleven affiliate companies over an alleged N1.5 billion loan granted to a mortgage home on an interest-free basis.

The invited organisations are to answer questions relating to the management of public resources for the provision of affordable/social homes for low-income earners in Nigeria. The 11 organisations summoned by the committee are NSIA Motorways investment company; FGF Private Equity Co. Limited; FGF PE Beta Limited; FGF Investment Limited; NSIA Property Investment company Ltd; NSIA power investment company Ltd; NSIA Agriculture Invest-ment company Ltd; LUTH Advanced Medical Service Ltd; FMCU Advanced Medical Diagnostic Ltd; AKTH Advanced Medical Diagnostic Limited and NSIA Healthcare Development and Investment Company Ltd.

The invitation was contained in a letter with Reference No: HR/PAC/ SCOS/9NASS/QUE.64/56 dated 30th November 2022. The letter reads: “I refer to our letter Ref. No. HR/PAC/ SCO5/9NASS/QUE.62/84 dated 18th November 2022 inviting you to appear before the Committee on Friday 25h November 2022 on the above subject matter. In view of the above, the Committee is in receipt of your correspondence with Ref. No. NSIA/NAS/HCPA/022/01 dated November 25, 2022, and resolved to request for a soft copy and 15 hard copies of a written brief on each of the following subsidiaries and investment companies of NSIA to enable the committee to carry out its legislative mandate.”

