News

Reps probe NSIA over N1.5bn interest-free loan

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

….summon MD, 11 other coys

The House of Representatives public accounts committee has summoned the managing director and chief executive officer (MD/CEO) of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Alhaji Aminu Umar-Sadiq and heads of eleven affiliate companies over an alleged N1.5 billion loan granted to a mortgage home on an interest-free basis.

The invited organisations are to answer questions relating to the management of public resources for the provision of affordable/social homes for low-income earners in Nigeria. The 11 organisations summoned by the committee are NSIA Motorways investment company; FGF Private Equity Co. Limited; FGF PE Beta Limited; FGF Investment Limited; NSIA Property Investment company Ltd; NSIA power investment company Ltd; NSIA Agriculture Invest-ment company Ltd; LUTH Advanced Medical Service Ltd; FMCU Advanced Medical Diagnostic Ltd; AKTH Advanced Medical Diagnostic Limited and NSIA Healthcare Development and Investment Company Ltd.

The invitation was contained in a letter with Reference No: HR/PAC/ SCOS/9NASS/QUE.64/56 dated 30th November 2022. The letter reads: “I refer to our letter Ref. No. HR/PAC/ SCO5/9NASS/QUE.62/84 dated 18th November 2022 inviting you to appear before the Committee on Friday 25h November 2022 on the above subject matter. In view of the above, the Committee is in receipt of your correspondence with Ref. No. NSIA/NAS/HCPA/022/01 dated November 25, 2022, and resolved to request for a soft copy and 15 hard copies of a written brief on each of the following subsidiaries and investment companies of NSIA to enable the committee to carry out its legislative mandate.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Strike: ASUU yet to meet our prescriptions on UTAS –FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…insists payment platform failed integrity test The Federal Government has said it was still waiting for the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to upgrade and return to it the Universities Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) insisting that it had failed the integrity test. Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, disclosed […]
News

Afe Babalola Varsity to support agric students with N13m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State has announced the donation of N13.2 million to agricultural graduates from the institution. The founder of the university, Afe Babalola, said the university was determined to support graduates going into agriculture Speaking at the 6th edition of the Annual Afe Babalola Agricultural Expo (ABAEX) at the weekend, Babalola […]
News

Nigerian nurse abducted since Jan escapes from ISWAP captivity

Posted on Author Reporter

  A male Nigerian nurse abducted by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) since the beginning of 2020 has escaped from the captivity of the terrorists. The return of the healthcare worker, whose name and organisation was withheld, was facilitated by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). This was revealed in a statement on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica