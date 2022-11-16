Reps probe oil firms over million dollar tax evasion

…say coys operating illegally in Nigeria

House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating joint venture (JV) businesses and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that all oil companies in Nigeria were operating without Certificate of Acceptance on Fixed Assets (CAFA).

The committee led by Hon. Abubakar Fulata said that all of them were without the certificate issued by the Ministry of Trade and Investment to legalise their operations. Fulata, who made the disclosure yesterday at the resumed investigative public hearing of the committee in Abuja, also indicted Shell BP, Chevron, AGIP and Total Oil amongst others, alleging that they committed malfeasance amounting to billions of dollars.

CAFA is generally issued to evidence an approval from IID for the purchase of assets valued at ₦500,000 and above, while capital allowance is granted to companies that have incurred qualifying capital expenditure for the purposes of a trade or business to generate tax. He stated that most of them were making claims of capital allowance from the government without the certificate and as such may be compelled to make the necessary refunds to the government coffers.

Fulata, who read out the names of the affected oil companies at the hearing, said that they must appear before the committee to clear the allegations, adding that tax evasion by the oil companies was central to the committee’s investigation, which covered a period of 32 years, precisely from 1990 to date.

He accused the companies of withholding information from the committee. “Let me make it very clear that the issue of tax evasion is at the core of this investigation. We have given you ample time to respond but most of the companies deliberately withheld information. “All companies in Nigeria do not have the CAFA certificates and they are enjoying capital allowance amounting to millions of dollars.

“Things they can’t do in their country they are doing in Nigeria. Unless you clear the malfeasance of this allowance, the committee would be compelled by the relevant agency to recover this money. “I will like to urge the stakeholders in this investigation to appear as a matter of necessity to defend themselves against flagrant violation of Nigeria’s tax laws.

“For example, Total is to appear with evidence to defend itself against the malfeasance of $5.3 billion, in respect of OML 130. Total is also to appear to defend itself against the malfeasance of $7.3 billion in respect of OML 130 PSC. “The first one is Total Upstream Limited, the second one is Total Upstream Nigeria Limited. Number three, Addax Petroleum is expected to appear before this committee to defend itself against the malfeasance of $2.8 billion in respect of OML 123 and 124 PSC. In addition, Total is requested also to appear to defend itself against allegations of $11.2 billion in respect of OML 138.

“In addition, Shell is expected to come and defend itself against the malfeasance of $2.2, 572, 818,633 billion. Chevron is invited to defend itself against the malfeasance of $14, 674, 269,399 billion. Total, again, is expected to present itself and defend the malfeasance of $1.385,302,139 billion. Then, Amin International is asked to appear before this committee and defend itself against the malfeasance of $302,159,600 million.

“Now, Star Deep Exploration and Production Limited is asked to appear to defend itself against the malfeasance of $1.497 billion in respect of OML 143. And then, Addax, again, to appear to defend itself against the malfeasance of $3, 288, 233. 83 billion. “These are just a few because the data is not yet completed. This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the malfeasance perpetrated by oil companies in Nigeria.” Earlier, the committee grilled the Managing Director of Seplat Oil company, Ayo Olatunde, on a wide range of issues, which included the number of oil blocs it operated and for how long; the amount of money paid for the acquisition of OMLs and from whom it was paid to and joint venture partnership with NNPC or NPDC among others.

