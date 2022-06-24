Reps probe PENCOM, demands 4-year budget details

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), yesterday demanded the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and the director of the Budget Office to furnish it with the copies of the budget of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM)) from 2019 to 2022. Chairman of the committee, Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), gave the directive when the director-general of PENCOM represented by the commissioner in charge of technical, Mr. Anyim Nyerere, appeared before it. The Auditor General of the Federation in its query had said the commission failed to render its audited financial accounts from 2013 to date. However, Nyerere said the commission failed to submit its audited financial account because it did not have a board at the time under review to ratify it as required by law. He explained that PENCOM had prepared the audited accounts from 2013 to 2017 which it submitted to the Office of the Auditor General but were rejected because they had no board in place.

