Reps probe police invasion of residence of ex-NDDC MD, Nunieh

The House of Representatives Thursday mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged police invasion of the Port Harcourt residence of the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms Joi Nunieh.

The decision was taken after the House considered and adopted a motion jointly sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) and Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu).

While presenting the motion, Onyejeocha informed that the former acting MD of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC Dr. Joi Nunieh was called as witness to testify before a House committee on Thursday, July 16, 2020 pursuant to section 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution and section 2 of Legislative House (powers and privileges) Act, 2017.

She said: “The sudden invasion of her residence by heavily armed men dressed in police uniform, at the early hours of the morning of 16 July, 2020 without prior invitation. This amounts to excessive use of force in the circumstance.

“Aware that Dr Joi Nunieh is a trained lawyer with over 30 years’ experience in active practice, she is the managing partner of Nunieh & Nunieh, a law firm, she co-partner with her father, the first lawyer in Ogoni land, who by this status knows the implication of police invitation that was not served before invading her residence.

“Worried that the intention of the personnel of the Nigeria Police invading Dr. Joi Nunieh’s residence need to be investigated as they have failed to apply international best practices, as well the unprofessional act and the crude display of force.”

She noted that the Police Act, 2018 part 5, clause 33, notification of cause of arrest and right of suspect to be informed of the cause or need for arrest through an invitation was not adhered to.

