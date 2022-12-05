Reps probe PTAD over failure to recruit staff despite approval

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has commenced investigation of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for allegedly failing to employ workers in 2018 after the parliament had appropriated money for the purpose.

The committee accused the agency of lying to the government and denying other agencies that could have been used for other purposes, saying the complaint of most agencies of government had been funding, while PTAD had excess and failed to utilise it.

According to the audit query raised against the PTAD by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation, the agency was given N1.7 billion as personnel cost in 2018, but utilised only N1.4 billion while returning the balance of about N310 million to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The committee, headed by Hon. Wole Oke, which commenced the probe on Friday, however, observed that despite not recruiting the required staff, the agency got the same amount of N1.7 billion as personnel cost in 2019, with the amount spent going up to about N1.6 billion.

“In 2020, the agency’s allocation for personnel cost went up to N1.8 billion, reducing to N1.6 billion in 2021, going up again to N1.9 billion in 2022 even when the workers have not been employed,” the query stated. Hon. Oke declared that something was wrong in the agency, wondering why the personnel cost kept rising and falling even when new staff had not been employed. However, a senior officer of the agency, Abdullah Abubakar, who represented the Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, explained that the agency budgeted N1.7 billion for personnel cost in 2018 because it initially planned to employ new staff, adding that the balance of N310 million was returned to the treasury.

According to him: “Our personnel are handled by IPPIS. The balance of the money budgeted was returned to the CRF because we did not employ the staff that we needed to employ. “Till date, we are still in need of those workers, but we are yet to get a waiver from the Head of Service to employ them.” The committee, however, demanded for the NEEDS assessment carried out in the agency by the Head of Service and the Federal Character Commission leading to their budgetary request in 2017.

According to the chairman of the committee: “The Head of Service and the Federal Character Commission must have carried out a needed assessment on your agency leading to your request for funds to employ. We gave you that money, but you failed to use it.

The complaints of most agencies have been lack of funds, but here, you got the funds you requested for and yet, failed to use it.” Meanwhile, the committee has also decided to conduct the investigation into an alleged indebtedness by port operators to the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) amounting to over $800 million in Lagos.

Oke said since the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) needed to be present alongside the port operators, the committee would take the investigation closer to them. According to him: “The parliament will move the hearing to Lagos where all parties will meet with us at Marriott Hotel in Ikeja between December 8 and 9. We hope to resolve this issue once and for all. $800 million is not small money.

