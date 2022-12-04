Reps probe PTAD over failure to recruit staff despite approval

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has commenced investigation of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for allegedly failing to employ workers in 2018 after the parliament had appropriated money for the purpose.

The committee accused the agency of lying to the government and denying other agencies that could have been used for other purposes, saying the complaint of most agencies of government had been funding, while PTAD had excess and failed to utilise it.

According to the audit query raised against the PTAD by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation, the agency was given N1.7 billion as personnel cost in 2018, but utilised only N1.4 billion while returning the balance of about N310 million to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The committee, headed by Hon. Wole Oke, which commenced the probe on Friday, however, observed that despite not recruiting the required staff, the agency got the same amount of N1.7 billion as personnel cost in 2019, with the amount spent going up to about N1.6 billion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...