Reps query BPP over N22m welfare package, N57m travels

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement has queried the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) over the expenditure of N57 million on local and international travels and N22 million on welfare packages for staff during the COVID-19 lockdown. The committee headed by Hon. Ali Ahmad (APC, Kano) issued the queries at a budget defence with the BPP yesterday. While N52,073,305 was expended on local travel, N5,697,055 was spent on international travels.

The committee equally questioned the inability of BPP to audit over 800 government agencies as only 32 ministries, departments and agencies, out of over 850 were discovered to have been audited so far.

Consequently, the House demanded for audit report of the BPP between 2016 to 2019 to be submitted before the end of the year. Following observations from Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) and Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau), the committee expressed disappointment with the inefficiency of BPP on monitoring, surveillance and call centre management whereby the sum of N22 million and N38 million was released but left unspent.

