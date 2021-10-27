Reps query NHIS over unutilised budgetary allocation

The House of Representatives Wednesday asked the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to provide details of the sum of N3 million that was not utilised in the N144 million appropriated for in the 2020 fiscal year.

Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Hon. Tanko Sonunu gave the directive at a budget defence with the NHIS on Abuja.

On his presentation before the committee, the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo disclosed that out of the N144 million that was released in the 2020 budget, over N140 million was utilised.

He explained that for 2021, out of the N740 million appropriated for, over N400 million had been utilised.

On the activities of the agency, he informed Nigerians, who are not in the government or private sector payroll, can now benefit from the National Health Insurance Scheme through a new package called Giftship.

He said the programme is also tagged in the constituency project where members of the National Assembly can put some funds in the National Health Insurance Scheme to provide health insurance for their constituents for a specific period.

“So this is a platform. We call it a master stroke that will bring about the total coverage of the Nigerian population.

“If you’re a philanthropist, you can pay like N15 million and cover over one thousand people. If you pay N30 million, you can cover two thousand people,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...