News

Reps query NHIS over unutilised budgetary allocation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Wednesday asked the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to provide details of the sum of N3 million that was not utilised in the N144 million appropriated for in the 2020 fiscal year.

Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Hon. Tanko Sonunu gave the directive at a budget defence with the NHIS on Abuja.

On his presentation before the committee, the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo disclosed that out of the N144 million that was released in the 2020 budget, over N140 million was utilised.

He explained that for 2021, out of the N740 million appropriated for, over N400 million had been utilised.

On the activities of the agency, he informed Nigerians, who are not in the government or private sector payroll, can now benefit from the National Health Insurance Scheme through a new package called Giftship.

He said the programme is also tagged in the constituency project where members of the National Assembly can put some funds in the National Health Insurance Scheme to provide health insurance for their constituents for a specific period.

“So this is a platform. We call it a master stroke that will bring about the total coverage of the Nigerian population.

“If you’re a philanthropist, you can pay like N15 million and cover over one thousand people. If you pay N30 million, you can cover two thousand people,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Court upturns INEC’s deregistration of Youth Party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Youth Party of Nigeria has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to obey the Court of Appeal judgement, which upheld the Federal High Court decision restraining it from deregistering the party. Justice T.Y. Hassan of the Court of Appeal had on Tuesday upheld the lower court’s decision, which set aside INEC’s deregistration […]
News Top Stories

FG asks NBC to suspend Big Brother Naija

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has asked the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to suspend the broadcast of Big Brother Naija to forestall a possible spread of COVID19. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed conveyed this directive in a letter to the Acting Director General of NBC, Armstrong Idachaba, citing an advice from the Presidential Task […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

FG Okays Ohanaeze group to monitor Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) Monday said that the formation of a legal team by Ohanaeze Ndigbo to monitor the proceedings at the trial of the self-acclaimed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, which is in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing rooted in Section […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica