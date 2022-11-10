Reps query NPC over N1.9bn expenditure on presidential summit

The House of Representatives Committee on National Population Commission (NPC) has queried the National Population Commission over N 1.9 billion it expended on a presidential summit and some conferences organised in parts of the country.

The committee issued the query at a budget defence session with the NPC yesterday and also demanded an explanation of the N5 billion spent by the NPC on the mock census. Chairman of the committee, Muhammad Lawal, while ruling on the reservations made by his colleagues following the presentation by NPC expressed dissatisfaction with the presentation and directed the leadership of the NPC to come back on Wednesday next week with proper documentation. The Director of Census of the NPC, Mrs. Arinola Olanipekun, had told the panel that the summit was organised to bring Nigerians into the 2023 Census instrument to question the nature of data the commission wants to generate as well as to seek the opinion of Nigerians. Also speaking, the director of finance and accounts of the NPC, Mr. Benjamin Fagbemi, explained that N129 million was spent on the summit at the villa, while the one held in the 36 states and FCT gulped N1.2 billion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...