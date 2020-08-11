News Top Stories

Reps query Power Ministry over N7bn extra-budgetary spending

The House of Representatives has alleged that the Federal Ministry of Power was involved in an extra budgetary spending to the tune of N7 billion. The House also queried the alleged deposit N2 billion in Aso Savings and Loans Plc. by the ministry in 2013 without any record provided to the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

 

Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Wole Oke, who issued the query yesterday at its investigation describe the expenditure by the ministry as extra-budgetary and also demanded the 2015 appropriation of the ministry.

 

Oke also sought to know from the management of Aso Savings and Loans Limited the N2 billion deposited with them by the Ministry of Power since 2013, which the ministry said was meant for staff housing scheme

While testifying before the committee, the permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Power, Didi Esther Wilson-Jack, explained that the N7 billion was meant for the Kashimbila hydropower project and given to the ministry as special intervention. She said even though the money was not contained in the ministry’s budget for that year, it was a special intervention fund released to the ministry by the government and was, therefore, outside the ministry’s budget.

 

The permanent secretary said the ministry got the approval of the Accountant General of the Federation to lodge the money in the four affected banks. According to her, shortly after the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the government, the money was moved from the commercial banks to the TSA account of the ministry.

 

On the N2 billion deposited with Aso Savings and Loans Ltd, Wilson-Jack told the committee that the ministry was making frantic efforts to recover the money from the bank, stressing that it has already reported them to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over violation of banking regulations.

 

She said the ministry wrote to the Accountant General in December 2012 seeking permission to open an account with Aso Savings and Loans Limited to address issues of staff housing, and got approval in January 2013 when the lodgement was made.

 

In his testimony, the director of finance of the ministry, A.J. Omotayo, explained that the money has been expended on the project it was meant for.

 

The Auditor General of the Federation had sought a refund of about N30 million it said was an extra spending by the Ministry of  Power on the World Energy Summit, which took place in 2015, but the permanent secretary said that there was no extra budgetary spending on the summit. She explained that “two approvals were made for the World Energy Summit.

 

One was N44.671 million for the acquisition of space and construction of pavilion. But as a result of paucity of funds, only N39.446 million was released and duly retired.”

