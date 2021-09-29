Rep’s quest for renewable energy agency, rural electrification

The House of Representatives last week approved the amendment of the power sector reform act. PHILIP NYAM reviews the bill.

One of the intractable problems successive administrations in Nigeria have been unable to address is the epileptic and poor power supply. In the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rule, a whopping N2.74 trillion was said to have been expended on the power sector with no concrete results. Even the privatization of the power sector could not make any positive impact.

The National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) alone was said to have gulped about $8.23 billion. Some time ago, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State revealed that the Muhammadu Buhari administration spent over N1.7 trillion on the electricity sector in three years.

Only recently, Former Power Minister, Mr Sale Mamman was sacked for alleged poor performance and failure to grow the sector. Although Nigeria is endowed with huge oil and gas, hydro and solar resources with the potential to generate 12,522 megawatts of electricity, it has not been able to generate half of this figure. According to the operational records of the country, on-grid power supply from the Advisory Power Team in the Office of the Vice President, between May 29, 2015, and May 29, 2019, power supplies to Nigerians from the grid was 3,674.6 megawatts on average.

The record also showed that on average for the same period, 2,917.2 megawatts was not supplied to Nigerians either because of the nonavailability of transmission lines; impaired distribution networks or non-availability of gas supply to the generation companies (GENCOS) or water supply management issues encountered by hydro GENCOS. Other records indicate that power generation has risen by 1950 megawatts under the Buhari administration. According to the minister of science and technology, power generation has been raising by 390MW annually, an equivalent of 1,950MW since 2015.

Following this, most parts of the country are in darkness and the rural areas are the worst hit. It is, therefore, part of the House of Representatives resolve to provide the legal and institutional framework for the implementation and coordination of rural electrification projects that it moved last Thursday to amend the Power Sector Reform Act of 2005.

This is coming at a time the federal government through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has unveiled plans to provide access to power to about 85 million Nigerians not connected to the grid through various off-grid electricity solutions.

The plan also extended to connecting targeted markets across the country and several industrial clusters in order to expand access to power. The amendment also seeks the establishment of the National Power Training Institute and regulatory provisions to strengthen the sector for efficient service delivery; and for related matters. Also sought by the amendment is the establishment of Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Agency. Titled: “Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill 2021,” the proposed legislation is being sponsored by the chairman of the House Committee on Power, Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu (All Progressives Congress (APC) Jigawa).

The lawmaker, in his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, told the House that the amendment sought by him was long overdue. Giving a background of his presentation, Hon. Aliyu reminded the parliament that the Act was enacted as far back as 2005 as a consolidated legal framework that regulates the power sector in Nigeria. “For about one and a half-decade, the Act has not been amended until now following increasing challenges that affect the efficiency, corporate stability and prospects of the power sector.

“In exercise of its powers within the scope of its jurisdiction under Order 18, Rule 80 of the House Standing Orders, Ninth Edition, 2016 as (Amended), the House committee on power initiated the amendment of the Act to overcome the challenges for a better power sector in Nigeria,” he said. According to Aliyu, the proposal was supported by inputs from stakeholders, which include the Federal Ministry of Power, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Power Generation Companies in Nigeria, Association of Nigeria Electricity Distribution and National Power Training Institute of Nigeria. The proposed legislation, which has 36 clauses seek in Clause two to amend section 8 of the Principal Act to include companies limited by guarantee in the formation of successor companies under section one of the Act. Clause three on the other hand seeks to amend section 10(4) by deleting the proviso, while Clause four is to amend section 24 by inserting a new subsection (2A) which request stakeholders input in the Commission’s report to the Minister on the prospect of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry in the privatization era. “Clause five inserts a new section 24A which lists agencies under the jurisdiction of the Federal Ministry responsible for power.

Clause six amends section 26 of the Principal Act to make the Nigerian Electricity Supply industry more competitive in the post-privatization era. Clause seven amends section 27 by substituting the minister for the commission in determining eligible customers,” he said. Clause 20 and 21 amend sections 68 and 71 to exclude the application of the Public Procurement Act to contracts made under the section, as well as enhance the terms for the grant and operation of license respectively. The document in Clause 32 is introducing a new clause 94A, after the existing section 94 in the principal Act to provide stiffer penalties for crimes committed against electrical infrastructure. The bill was eventually passed for second reading and referred to the committee on power for further legislative action. Although many analysts have agreed that President Buhari’s administration has made concerted efforts to undertake some major reforms in the power sector, the interventions have been marred by inconsistencies, overwhelming subsidy payments and recurring grid collapse.

They have confirmed the fact that the government has also continued to close the gap in the power sector value chains, including paying over N50 billion subsidies for the sector. The government is also said to have committed to upscale various power infrastructure in the country and whether this amendment could make any impact on the sector, only time will tell.

