Reps raise the alarm over 80,000 Nigerians sex-slaves abroad

The chairman, House of Representat ives’ committee on diaspora affairs, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe has said about eighty thousand Nigerians were currently being held as sex-slaves and in forced labour across the world especially in countries like Lebanon, Mali and across the Middle East.

Akande Sadipe, who disclosed this, condemned complacency by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Labour and Employment in taking actions.

Sadipe also alleged that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the guise of diplomacy was working towards the release of a Lebanese trafficker, Wafic Mohammed Hamze, apprehended by National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) who was complicit in the trafficking of sixteen girls to Lebanon. She said: “Records show that Wafic Hamza was complicit in the trafficking of 16 girls, 10 of which have been repatriated back to Nigeria whilst 6 remain stranded in Lebanon.

“Hamze is currently in custody in Ilorin, Kwara State awaiting trial for trafficking but it appears that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the guise of diplomacy is working for the release of the said trafficker without any regard CHANGE OF NAME CHANGE OF NAME

This is to notify the general public that my name was wrongly written as ENEBECHI ANNA OBIAGELI instead of ENEBECHI ANNASTESIA OBIAGELI now wish to be known and addressed as ENEBECHI ANASTESIA OBIAGELI.

All former documents remain valid Banks and general public take note. I formerly known as MISS NWABUNWANNE BLESSING NKIRUKA now wish to be known as MRS IGWILO BLESSING NKIRUKA. All former documents remain valid. General public take note. I formerly known and addressed as Miss CHIKA LINDA OKAFOR, now wish to be be known and addressed as Mrs. CHIKA LINDA AKWUE.

All former documents remain valid. The general public should please take note. Formerly known and addressed as NONSO VICTOR NWAGBA now wish to be known and addressed as CHUKWUNEKE FELIX NWAGBA. All former documents remain valid Banks and general public take note. I formerly known as DINATU GARBA, hence forth wish to be known as Mrs Dinatu DANJUMA YANET. All documents remain valid. ECOWAS, NIRSAL, Ecobank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity, NIMC and general public kindly take note.

This is to notify the general public that my name was wrongly written as ONWUKA CHINELO instead of ODE CHINELO FLORENCE but now wish to be known and addressed as ODE CHINELO FLORENCE.

My correct date of birth is 23/06/1999. All former documents remain valid Banks and general public take note. I formerly known as Miss SADIA OSAKI BELLO. Henceforth, i wish to be known and addressed as Mrs JULIET ELIJAH EMENE. All former documents remain valid. General public should take note.

This to certify that JAMES, ENOBONG SILAS and JAMES, GIFT SILAS is one and the same person.

Now I wish to be known and addressed as JAMES, ENOBONG SILAS. All former documents remain valid. General public please take note. for our citizens’ losses, their repatriation back home and compensation.

“The current and ongoing sordid dehumanizing treatments foisted on Nigerians abroad particularly trafficked-girls under the cover of foreign domestic staff has become very disturbing.

“According to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in the past one year, there has been an alarming number of daily distress calls from Nigerian women crying to be rescued due to the inhumane conditions they face in various parts of the Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Oman and Lebanon and Mali (with Lebanon, Oman and Mali being top on the list).”

Like this: Like Loading...