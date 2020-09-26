Reps ready for e-parliament, says Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives is set for electronic conduct of its legislative activities on the floor of the chamber when it reconvene on Tuesday, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said yesterday. Gbajabiamila, who assured that the e-parliament promised by the 9th House on its inauguration in June last year would commence on resumption from annual vacation, expressed satisfaction that it was a promise fulfilled. While on an inspection of the newly installed digital system accompanied by journalists, the Speaker regretted that over time, legislative activities were often hindered by obsolete public address system.

He said: “This is one of the things we promised to do in the 9th Assembly. I’m glad we’ve been able to deliver that within a year. “This is not commissioning, this is an inspection, but I believe in the next 24 to 48 hours, everything would be up and running. So far so good, we are very excited, very happy that we’ve gone this far.

“The system was put together by the leadership and the House through a lot of efforts with well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies, particularly a gentleman who took this as part of his Corporate Social Responsibility, Wale Ajisebutu of 21st Century Technologies. We are happy, you find this anywhere in the world, in the most advanced democracies.

“We promised e-voting, seamless, the chamber is now more or less paperless, all the documents you need for legislative business are uploaded, we have the Constitution, House Rules, Code of Conduct, Legislative Agenda, Order Papers on daily basis, Motions, everything is uploaded for the benefit of all members to follow discussions. “The system is very advanced, it has the capacity for members to research on the spot, on the floor. If there’s an issue that comes up on the floor, there’s a search engine that is dedicated only for that purpose and you can quickly research for whatever information or reference that you were trying to research on

