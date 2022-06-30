News Top Stories

Reps reintroduce controversial water bill amid protests

The House of Representatives yesterday reintroduced the controversial National Water Resources Bill even as some lawmakers kicked against its reincarnation. Recall that the bill was first introduced in the 7th Assembly and later reintro-duced in the 8th Assembly but following the outcry from the public it was withdrawn. Similarly, it was for the umpteenth time introduced in the 9th Assembly and it again met stiff opposition from some members including the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other stakeholders across the country.

But at yesterday’s plenary, the bill was reintroduced when the Clerk to the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, read its short title for the first reading to the consternation of some lawmakers who protested vehemently. First to kick against the bill was Hon. Mark Gbillah (PDP, Benue) through a point of order, observed that the bill generated a lot of controversies last year and should be withdrawn. In response to Gbillah, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamilah informed that the sponsor, Sada Soli (AC, Katsina) had assured that contentious issues in the former bill which bothered many people last year have been addressed in the new bill.

 

