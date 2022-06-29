Reps reintroduce controversial Water Bill amidst protests

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Wednesday reintroduced the controversial National Water Resources Bill even as some lawmakers kicked against its reincarnation.

It will be recalled that the bill was first introduced in the 7th Assembly and later reintroduced in the 8th Assembly but following the outcry from the public it was withdrawn.

Similarly, it was for the umpteenth time introduced in the 9th Assembly and it again met stiff opposition from some members including the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other stakeholders across the country.

But at Wednesday’s plenary, the bill was reintroduced when the Clerk to the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria read its short title for the first reading to the consternation of some lawmakers who protested vehemently.

First to kick against the bill was Hon. Mark Gbillah (PDP, Benue) through a point of order, observed that the bill generated a lot of controversies last year and should be withdrawn.

In response to Gbillah, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila informed that the sponsor, Hon. Sada Soli (AC, Katsina) had assured that contentious issues in the former bill which bothered many people last year have been addressed in the new bill.

The Speaker said: “I asked the chairman the same thing this morning and he told me that the issues that were raised then have been addressed by all the governors.

“Apparently this new bill that all the governors of the federation both South and North participated. I will take him by his word. We live in a diverse country and everybody’s sensitivity should be taken into consideration.

“The governors govern their states and they know what affects them. We should leave it at that, be very vigilant, talk to your governors and get their opinion on how it affects your states.”

Also protesting, Chairman of the House Committee on Human Rights, Hon. John Dyegh (APC, Benue) argued that state governors cannot decide for lawmakers, argued that the governors must consult them before taking a decision on the bill.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...