News

Reps reject immunity, pensions for presiding officers, special seats for women

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…spurn Diaspora voting, okay LG autonomy

The House of Representatives yesterday kicked against a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide for pensions for presiding officers of the National Assembly. The lawmakers also rejected the bill seeking to provide special seats for women in the national and state assemblies even as the members kicked against the proposed immunity for presiding officers of the legislature and the judiciary. These were part of the resolutions taken at the voting on 68 bills in the amendment of the 1999 Constitution at plenary. The bill sought to create 111 extra seats for women in the National Assembly and additional seats in the State Houses of Assembly exclusively for women. It is titled: ‘Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.’ It failed to garner the required number of votes to pass through during the clause-by-clause consideration at the Senate and the House of Representatives. The House also rejected the affirmative action bill to allocate positions for women in the administration of political parties. Only 109 voted in favour of the bill while 192 voted against it.

However, the House passed the bill to provide for a minimum of 20 per cent for women in ministerial or commissioner-nominees and for related matters. The lawmakers also voted against Diaspora voting. The decisions were taken on the women in the presence of Dolapo, wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs Paullen Tallen; and other top female government functionaries who were in the House to witness the electronic voting on the report of the special ad hoc committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution. Also rejected by the lawmakers was the bill for an act, “To include Value Added Tax on the Exclusive Legislative List; and for related matters.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Yar’Adua Foundation hosts forum on elimination of violence against women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Yar’Adua Foundation, with support from the Ford Foundation, is expected to host a public policy forum today. The event tagged ‘Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!’ is aimed at making Nigerians to take action on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.   The event will hold at the […]
News

PSC reinstates 21 officers, lifts suspension on one

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of 21 police officers and directed the promotion and payment of arrears of some of the officers.   Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Ani said that the decision was reached at […]
News

C’River: Anti-tax agency kicks against activities of illegal revenue operators

Posted on Author Clement James

The Cross River State Anti-Tax Agency has frowned over the activities of illegal revenue collectors in the state, saying their activities are against the directive of the state government. It’s Chairman, Bishop Emmah Isong, who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Calabar, the state capital, condemned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica