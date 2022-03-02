Reps reject immunity, pensions for presiding officers, special seats for women

…spurn Diaspora voting, okay LG autonomy

The House of Representatives yesterday kicked against a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide for pensions for presiding officers of the National Assembly. The lawmakers also rejected the bill seeking to provide special seats for women in the national and state assemblies even as the members kicked against the proposed immunity for presiding officers of the legislature and the judiciary. These were part of the resolutions taken at the voting on 68 bills in the amendment of the 1999 Constitution at plenary. The bill sought to create 111 extra seats for women in the National Assembly and additional seats in the State Houses of Assembly exclusively for women. It is titled: ‘Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.’ It failed to garner the required number of votes to pass through during the clause-by-clause consideration at the Senate and the House of Representatives. The House also rejected the affirmative action bill to allocate positions for women in the administration of political parties. Only 109 voted in favour of the bill while 192 voted against it.

However, the House passed the bill to provide for a minimum of 20 per cent for women in ministerial or commissioner-nominees and for related matters. The lawmakers also voted against Diaspora voting. The decisions were taken on the women in the presence of Dolapo, wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs Paullen Tallen; and other top female government functionaries who were in the House to witness the electronic voting on the report of the special ad hoc committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution. Also rejected by the lawmakers was the bill for an act, “To include Value Added Tax on the Exclusive Legislative List; and for related matters.”

