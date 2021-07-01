News

Reps reject motion to reopen nation’s borders

The House of Representatives yesterday turned down a motion seeking for the reopening of the nation’s borders. The motion was sponsored by Hon. Kolawole Lawal (APC, Ogun). While presenting the motion, Lawal argued that since the closure of the borders, there was a general downturn of economic activities in the country. He further said that the nation had lost over N6 billion due to extortion, corruption and extra-judicial killings in the borders since the closure by the government. Supporting the motion, Hon. Serigus Ogun (PDP, Edo), said that the closure is a stumbling block to the country’s march to prosperity. He enjoined those who are at the helm of affairs of the nation to deploy technology and engage young people to work at these entry points to the nation rather than outright closure.

Opposing the motion, the Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase said that the closure is a laudable initiative by the government as it has led to halting of movement of arms. Also speaking in support, Hon. Beni Lar said that the border closure has led to an increase in competition among local industries. She added that the border closure is the best thing that had happened to the nation.

In his presentation, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye said that the truth is that the nation’s borders are not currently closed. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who later ruled against the re-opening of the land borders after a voice vote, said the debate was between national security and economic prosperity.

