Reps reject N4bn aviation bailout, demand N50bn

The House of Representatives has declared the N4 billion bailout planned for airline operators by the Federal Government as inadequate and have instead urged the Presidency to raise it to N50 billion.

Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim (PDP, Enugu) disclosed this Monday at a press briefing in Abuja.

He said: “The aviation sector requires huge capital for infrastructural development, the remittances of 25% of their internally generated revenues, (IGRs) should be retained for the next ten years to help the agencies upgrade their facilities.

“The Federal Government’s N4 billion bailout to the airlines and some pailiatives to the agencies (not yet released) is too small.

“The Airlines needs at least N50bn bailout funds to cushion the coronavirus effect.”

He noted that: “The industry is in dire need of urgent intervention to save it from imminent collapse. There is no gain saying that aviation is the bedrock ofthe national economy. It is important to note that aviation industry is regarded as a strategic industry, not only for its potential for economic growth but also for its crucial role in national development and regional integration

“The most important contribution aviation makes to national economy is through its impact on the performance of other sectors and as a facilitator of their growth. The industry is the tonic on which many other sectors depend on.”

The committee chairman also decried the refusal of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to comply with the Presidential Executive Order on duties and other palliatives initiated by the Federal Government for airline operators.

