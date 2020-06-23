Reps reject Refugees Commission’s budget report

T

he House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee(PAC) yesterday condemned the budget performance report of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFR).

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke, who made the condemnation at a parley with officials of the commission, said the document “was worse than the presentation of a SSS 3 student”.

He said the presentation was riddled with errors as most of the calculations were wrong. Oke wondered if the calculations were manually done, saying if the accounts and finance department had used an excel software, such challenges would not have arisen.

“This calls for training and more training of your accounts department”, Oke said.

The chairman said some components of the National Assembly zonal intervention funds are embedded in the budget of the Commission and Sustainable Development Goals. “Some of our members have been accused of taking projects and have been using it to blackmail them.”

He said it has become imperative to know what has been done with the money.

“We expect you to take us through budgetary allocation and actual utilisation for the period under reference.”

Oke said: “Ordinarily, I should have dumped everything on the doorstep of the national commissioner, but he is just coming into office; you his lieutenants have not done well”.

Continuing, the chairman said: “Simple mathematical accuracy that an SS3 student will pick his calculator and add together is what we are struggling with here. Honourable members, if we agree, we simply return this document and ask that they go back and tidy it up properly,” he said.

