News

Reps reject tenure extension for Auditor-General

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja Comment(0)

Some members of the House of Representatives have advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to extend the tenure of the outgoing Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine.

 

The lawmakers, New Telegraph reliably learnt, will be sponsoring a motion  on the floor of the House on Wednesday to compel the president to halt the alleged plans to allow the AuGF continue in office after attaining the retirement age.
One of the legislators co-sponsoring the motion told our correspondent in confidence that they want to put an end to the practice of retaining civil servants due for retirement.

 

He said their motion will amongst other things be seeking for “the president to name an acting AuGF to avoid any vacuum as according to them, ‘the office is too sensitive to be left without a thorough bred professional within the system.”

 

He said: “We have read reports of attempts to extend the service of the current Auditor General of the Federation with utmost reservations and have resolved to come up with a motion to advise Mr. President not to fall into this trap of truncating the career progression of civil servants.

 

“We shall be tabling our motion on the floor of the House to ask the president not to replicate what he has done with the service chiefs to the office of Auditor General of the Federation.

 

“The extension of service of public servants due for retirement is anathema to the career progress of other civil servants. We understand there are many directors and we expect that the president would look at their records and appoint the most qualified and perhaps senior to succeed the outgoing.”

 

Attempts to get the Chairman of the House committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Oluwole Oke to comment on the development was unsuccessful as messages sent to him were not answered.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Brazil records over 50,000 new cases for third consecutive day

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Brazil has recorded over 50,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period for the third day in a row, the Health Ministry said in the capital Brasilia late Friday.   An increase of 55,891 cases was announced, as well as 1,156 more deaths from the virus. In total, more than 2.3 million […]
News Top Stories

FG warns against rejection of emergency patients

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has warned public hospitals to desist from rejecting and delaying testing of patients in emergency situations. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the warning at a meeting with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and medical directors of government hospitals under the FCT catchment area, also directed all major […]
News

Soldiers stop #RevolutionNow protest in Abuja, arrest 40

Posted on Author Reporter

  Roughly 40 #RevolutionNow Protesters have been arrested in Abuja by Military personnel, according to reports reaching New Telegraph. A convoy of over 50 vehicles loaded with heavily-armed security personnel were seen patrolling the Unity Fountain and Transcorp Junction areas of the city on Wednesday morning in the nation’s capital city. The #RevolutionNow protest is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: