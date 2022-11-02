News

Reps rejects N5.112bn budget for AuGF office

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Wednesday rejected the N5.112 billion estimated 2023 budget for the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF).

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC), Wole Oke announced this at the budget defence session at the National Assembly.

The committee also summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed; acting Accountant General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh and the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, giving the trio a seven-day ultimatum to appear and explain why the budget of such a strategic office should be so meagre.

The Auditor General of the Federation, Andrew Onwudili, while briefing the committee, disclosed that though the office proposed a total budget of N11.151 billion, what the budget office approved was N5.112 billion.

According to him, the office proposed a personnel cost of N3.041 billion as against the N2.349 billion contained in the budget, a proposal of N5.59 billion for overhead costs as against the N2.113 billion, and a proposal of N2.52 billion against the N62.70 million included in the budget estimates.

 

