News

Reps repeal 63-year-old customs management act

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

…ban appointment of CG from outside

The House of Representatives Tuesday considered and approved the report of its committee on Customs and Excise, on a bill seeking the repeal of the Customs and Excise Management Act, enacted 63 years ago.

The new bill, if signed into law by the President, will restrict the appointment of the Comptroller General of Customs within the Service, and make appointment of the same from outside it illegal.

Presenting the synopsis of the report before the committee of the whole, the sponsor of the bill and chairman, House committee on customs and excise, Hon. Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi), said the current law has retarded the professional growth and development of the agency, leading to under performance in terms of revenue generation.

“The passage of this bill is a step in the right direction, especially in view of the fact that the bill is the first major reform in the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) legal framework in 63 years. The old act has become obsolete in today’s competitive global world and also, in effective operations of the NCS.

“A review of the act seeks to reposition the NCS for improved efficiency and service delivery. Full automation of the NCS with modern reality will facilitate trade, improve revenue generation and more importantly expose illegal importation of arms and ammunition into the country. All these would be made possible when this Bill becomes an Act,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

State House inaugurates Fire Alert Centre

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, and the Controller- General (CG), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, have inaugurated the State House Fire Alert Centre. According to a release by an Assistant Director (Information), Patience Tilley-Gyado, Umar, while commissioning the Centre said it would safeguard national assets and ensure rapid response to emergencies […]
News

Lagos begins coroner inquest of salesgirl shot at Yoruba Nation’s rally

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Government has began an inquest into the death of salesgirl, Jumoke Oyeleke, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation’s rally in Lagos. The 25-year-old salesgirl was found dead after police allegedly fired shots to disperse agitators, who converged on the Ojota area of Lagos to demand […]
News

Envoy: Coalition congratulates Buratai, optimistic on enhanced Nigeria-Benin Republic ties

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGAT), has said Wednesday’s official resumption of the former Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Tukur Buratai, as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic will expand the frontiers of Nigeria-Benin Republic relations and advance the interest of Nigeria in the neighbouring West African country. Buratai was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica