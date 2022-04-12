Reps repeal 63-year-old customs management act

…ban appointment of CG from outside

The House of Representatives Tuesday considered and approved the report of its committee on Customs and Excise, on a bill seeking the repeal of the Customs and Excise Management Act, enacted 63 years ago.

The new bill, if signed into law by the President, will restrict the appointment of the Comptroller General of Customs within the Service, and make appointment of the same from outside it illegal.

Presenting the synopsis of the report before the committee of the whole, the sponsor of the bill and chairman, House committee on customs and excise, Hon. Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi), said the current law has retarded the professional growth and development of the agency, leading to under performance in terms of revenue generation.

“The passage of this bill is a step in the right direction, especially in view of the fact that the bill is the first major reform in the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) legal framework in 63 years. The old act has become obsolete in today’s competitive global world and also, in effective operations of the NCS.

“A review of the act seeks to reposition the NCS for improved efficiency and service delivery. Full automation of the NCS with modern reality will facilitate trade, improve revenue generation and more importantly expose illegal importation of arms and ammunition into the country. All these would be made possible when this Bill becomes an Act,” he said.

