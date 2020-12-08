Reps’ revised legislative agenda exciting to development partners, says Gbajabiamila

Major international development o r g a n i s a – tions in Nigeria have expressed their readiness to partner the 9th House of Representatives in the implementation of its revised Legislative Agenda.

This is as the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reiterated the commitment of the House to be peoplecentred in the process of law-making. These emerged yesterday during a roundtable with heads of international development agencies, where he stressed that the interest of Nigerians remained uppermost in any piece of legislation the House would pass.

Some of the international development agencies at the roundtable included the World Bank; Delegation of European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS; Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA); Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA); Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO); and the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Others were Mercy Corps, GIZ Nigeria, National Democratic Institute (NDI) and Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL)- Engage Citizens Pillar (ECP) and the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP).

In his opening remarks, Gbajabiamila explained the drive behind the need for the involvement of the Nigerian people in every piece of law from the House, saying, “When I became Speaker in June last year, I committed to broad reforms of government and governance infrastructure in Nigeria.

“I believed then, and I still believe that until we fix the way we run the government in Nigeria, we will always be limited in our ability to meet our people’s expectations regardless of our best interests.

“To be effective, the House needed to plan and work towards that plan, rather than stay in a reactionary position where our interventions are motivated by the demands of the news cycle. This commitment inspired me to appoint a Special Committee to draft a Legislative Agenda for the House to debate, amend, and adopt as our action plan.

“Afterwards, we presented the Agenda to the Senate, the Executive, Judiciary and the general public. We wanted the Legislative Agenda to be a public document, open to discussion, and criticism. We also wanted to make our governing intentions known,

Like this: Like Loading...