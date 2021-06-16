Reps screen service chiefs, grill COAS

News Top Stories

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Defence and Army yesterday began the screening of the newly appointed service chiefs. Consequently, the committee engaged the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya for his confirmation.

 

The co-chairman of the joint committee, Hon. Babajimi Benson, in opening remarks, said that the committee would be very thorough and transparent in screening the nominees for the exalted offices.

 

Also, at the meeting was the chairman of the House Committee on Army and co-chairman of the joint committee, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas. Yahaya, who was a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy NDA Course 37, in a remark, said he is an experienced army officer who had traversed the length and breadth of the country.

 

He said that he was born in 1966 in a village in Sokoto State and enlisted in the Nigerian Army in September 1986 and was commissioned as an officer in January 1987 after serious training upon his graduation.

 

He also hinted that he had spent a total of 36 years in the service of the nation fighting to protect its territorial integrity from all forms of invasion and further promised to effectively use the wealth of experience for its benefits.

 

He said, “I will use my over 36 years of experience in the Army to fight banditry, kidnappings, insurgency and other forms of criminality now facing the nation to a standstill. I am a tested and trusted officer on the battlefield and I promise not to falter in my duties.”

