Reps Seat: PDP clears Ugochinyere, issues qualification certificate

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Reprieve has come for the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, as the National working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Friday, gave him the green light to contest the 2023 House of Representatives election in Imo State.

This was as the PDP also issued him certificate of qualification for the poll.

The main opposition party issued the certificate to Ugochinyere after a careful examination of the circumstances surrounding reports of his disqualification, notwithstanding the existence of Screening Committee, as well as Screening Appeal Committee panels, which were said to have cleared him.

Responding to the development, the vocal politician said: “I was called by the leadership of the party that the NWC has given me the certificate of qualification, which is always given after the review of screening report.

“I guess the party took that decision, to douse tension and dispel rumour of my purported disqualification.

“And it is so painful that the screening panel that came to imo screened and cleared me for the election.

“There was no single petition. And the appeal panel also cleared me. Copies of those documents were also given to the state chapter of the party and acknowledge.

“It was unfortunate that three days after, we started hearing stories that I have been disqualified. It was baseless. I resigned my membership of my former party over two years ago.

“Today, I have been given certificate, they call it certificate of qualification.

“I also advise that as we go for the election, the leadership of the party does not allow criminally minded to be involved in the conduct of the primary.

“We must say that we have the energy to fight any level of rascality in Imo. And no matter how high anybody is, we will ensure that the right thing is done.”

