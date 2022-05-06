Reps Seat: Toba Oloyede picks up APC nomination form

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A House of Representatives aspirant for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Dr Toba Oloyede, has procured the nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the primary election of the party.

Oloyede, a Medical Doctor and Information Technology Expert, who picked up expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, was accompanied to the party’s Secretariat by several loyalists and supporters.

Oloyede, who hails from Iji-Isin, Isin Local Government Area of the state, had earlier unveiled his intention to run for the seat of Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency if emerged as candidate of the party in the primary election and promised to introduce public private partnership (PPP) for accelerated development at the grassroots.

Speaking after picking up the forms, Oloyede said the time has come for APC stakeholders, members and supporters to rally round him in his aspiration to represent the federal constituency.

He urged the prospective delegates of the party to jettison sentiment and vote for credible candidate in the forthcoming primary election of the party.

Oloyede said he joined the race for the House of Representatives seat to give the people of Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero quality representation.

