Reps Seat: Ugochinyere dedicates victory to uncle

Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere has dedicated his victory as House of Representatives- elect for Ideato, to his brother and two others killed by suspected armed men.

Ugochinyere was declared winner on Sunday by the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Ideato North and South Mr Onwuachu Chinyere. He scored a total of 13, 026 vote to defeat his closest rival, Pascal Obi of Labour Party (LP) who scored 5, 696 votes.

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chika Abazu scored 2, 368 votes. Ugochinyere’s Akokwa’s country home was attacked twice this year, leading to the death of his uncle.

Like this: Like Loading...