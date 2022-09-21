Reps, SEC, stockbrokers back repeal of Investments and Securities Act

The House of Representatives Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria and other critical stakeholders in the capital market sub-sector have thrown their weight behind the repeal of the Investments and Securities Act 2007 by the National Assembly and re-enactment of a new ISA 2022. Director-General of SEC, Mallam Lamido A. Yuguda; President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria, Mr. Oluwole Adeosun and other key industry play- ers spoke at the opening of a two-day public hearing organised by the House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions.

In his presentation, Yuguda said Nigeria needs and deserves an internationally competitive and well-functioning capital market to facilitate the ongoing economic diversification and passage, as well as the enactment of the Investments and Securities Act 2022 will be a pivotal step in that direction.

“This Bill contains an entirely new Part which provides for the regulation of Commodity Exchanges and Warehouse Receipts. These provisions are essential to allow for the development of the entire gamut of the commodities’ ecosystem,”

he said. On his part, Olawale Adeosun, the President of the Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers, who also spoke in support of the bill, said: “In view of our various engagements with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to this bill, the Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers hereby expresses its utmost confidence in the National Assembly and this committee to do utmost to facilitate the expeditious passage of the bill.”

The proposed law, according to the industry regulator, expresses prohibition of Ponzi/pyramid schemes as well as other illegal investment schemes. It also prescribes a jail term of not less than 10 years for promoters of such schemes in Nigeria.

While declaring the event open, House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila said the legislature cannot allow the existence of deficiencies in the capital market that cause investors to worry about the safety of their investments.

