Reps seek details on trans-Saharan natural gas pipeline project

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to provide information regarding the implementation, funds utilisation and status of the project. It also urged the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to review the National Gas Master Plan relating to the project to conform to the variables of today’s global economy. The resolution was consequent upon the passage of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Munir (APC, Kano). Leading debate on the motion, Munir noted that on 14 January 2002, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and the Algerian National Oil and Gas Company (Sonatrach) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a $12 billion, 4,128 kilometres Natural

 

News Top Stories

APC Convention: Group recommends Feb 19

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

…Calls for resignation of Oyetola, others in CECPC   A concerned group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) known as ‘APC Rebirth’ has recommended February 19 for the date for the National Convention of the party. The group, which accused the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of plotting to postpone the convention from February, also […]
News

Magodo: Lagos searches for 549 plots of land for aggrieved landlords

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Magodo land stakeholders yesterday held an extraordinary meeting for an amicable resolution of the land dispute in the area and agreed that the police officers who laid siege in the area be withdrawn. The state government also said it will identify land within the Shangisha Estate and other […]
News

2021 budget: Ekiti to empower Amotekun with N1.4bn

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado- Ekiti

Ekiti State government has disclosed that it would spend N1.4 billion on the State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’ in 2021 fiscal year. The government added that the decision was taken in an attempt to boost investment, achieve safety and adequate protection for the residents.   Besides, the government said it would commit N8 billion […]

