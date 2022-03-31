Reps seek details on trans-Saharan natural gas pipeline project

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to provide information regarding the implementation, funds utilisation and status of the project. It also urged the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to review the National Gas Master Plan relating to the project to conform to the variables of today’s global economy. The resolution was consequent upon the passage of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Munir (APC, Kano). Leading debate on the motion, Munir noted that on 14 January 2002, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and the Algerian National Oil and Gas Company (Sonatrach) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a $12 billion, 4,128 kilometres Natural

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...