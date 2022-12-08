News

Reps seek FG’s full implementation of laws enacted by National Assembly

Posted on

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the executive to consider the full implementation of laws enacted by the National Assembly. This followed the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi on the urgent need for the implementation of the provision of an act enacted by the National Assembly and assented to by the president on the establishment of some education agencies.

While presenting the motion, Gagdi noted that the 9th National Assembly in its pursuit to improve the education system in Nigeria upgraded three federal colleges of education through repeal and enactment as federal universities of education and transmitted the same to the president for assent in accordance with Section 58 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. “Further notes that the 3 bills namely the Federal University of Education, Pankshin( Establishment) Bill, 2021; the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (Establishment) Bill, 2021.”

 

Our Reporters

