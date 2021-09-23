News

Reps seek immediate repair of all Federal highways

The House of Representatives has called on the Minister of Works and Housing to commence urgent emergency repairs of all federal highways across the country. The resolution was taken following the adoption of a motion brought by the deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, on the failed portion of Onitsha- Owerri Expressway with a view to easing hardship on motorists and Nigerians.

The House also called for investigation of the ongoing failure of strategic portions of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway while the contractor is still carrying out rehabilitation works. Similarly, it agrees to investigate the abandonment of the rehabilitation of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway which has led to the gory condition of the Amansea section of the expressway. Leading debate on the motion, Okechukwu noted that a gully has suddenly emerged on the Onitsha- Owerri Expressway around Oraifute, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

