News Top Stories

Reps seek inclusion of NIN on National ID cards

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to redesign the National Identity Card to include the National Identity Number (NIN). It mandated the Committee on Interior to ensure compliance. This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Fredrick Agbedi. Agbedi said the House is aware that the NIN is used by many countries as a means of tracking their citizens’ permanent and temporary residency for the purposes of work, among other reasons. He noted that NIN is used for virtually all transactions in Nigeria requiring identity verification.

This, he said, has brought untold hardship to the citizens while trying to retrieve their NIN via short codes provided by telecommunications providers to pay for services. Agbedi said: “Also aware that the number is issued and managed by the NIMC established to manage Nigerians’ identity in government institutions, register individuals and introduce general multipurpose cards.

The NIN which matches your biometrics is said to be used for virtually all transactions in Nigeria requiring identity verification. “Recently the commission started issuing digital ID cards which display only the name, age and nationality of the older ID card without displaying the NIN number. The commission failed to include the NIN to the ID card and it has brought untold hardship to the citizens who in a bid to retrieve their NIN via short codes provided by telecommunications providers to pay for services.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Despite improvement, access to learning still a big challenge – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said despite the significant improvements in the nation’s education sector, access to learning still remains a big challenge. Osinbajo stated this at the official launch of the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) on Thursday in Abuja, with support by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Microsoft and the Global Partnership for […]
News

Police probe officers involved in alleged detention for ransom

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

The police in Kano State have commenced investigation into allegations of kidnapping of Fulani men along the Abuja-Kano road by some rogue officers and men. This was against the backdrop of efforts to arrest the menace of kidnapping and other acts of criminality in the northern part of the country.   Our Correspondent, who monitored […]
News

Soludo approves appointment of 10,000 teachers

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has approved the employment of 10,000 teachers. This followed the results of the recent recruitment examination. However, it was learnt that the state government will recruit teachers as another examination will be conducted. According to a release by Christian Abarumi, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Soludo is insistent on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica