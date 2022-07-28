Reps seek inclusion of NIN on National ID cards

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to redesign the National Identity Card to include the National Identity Number (NIN). It mandated the Committee on Interior to ensure compliance. This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Fredrick Agbedi. Agbedi said the House is aware that the NIN is used by many countries as a means of tracking their citizens’ permanent and temporary residency for the purposes of work, among other reasons. He noted that NIN is used for virtually all transactions in Nigeria requiring identity verification.

This, he said, has brought untold hardship to the citizens while trying to retrieve their NIN via short codes provided by telecommunications providers to pay for services. Agbedi said: “Also aware that the number is issued and managed by the NIMC established to manage Nigerians’ identity in government institutions, register individuals and introduce general multipurpose cards.

The NIN which matches your biometrics is said to be used for virtually all transactions in Nigeria requiring identity verification. “Recently the commission started issuing digital ID cards which display only the name, age and nationality of the older ID card without displaying the NIN number. The commission failed to include the NIN to the ID card and it has brought untold hardship to the citizens who in a bid to retrieve their NIN via short codes provided by telecommunications providers to pay for services.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...