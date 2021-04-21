Reps seek probe of Pantami’s terrorism link

…Says National Assembly, DSS not culpable

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) Wednesday called for investigations into alleged terrorism link against Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami.

At the commencement of plenary, Elumelu coming through an Order of Privilege told the House that his privileged had been breached as a legislature by the allegations against the minister.

He said since the allegation started trending in both social and conventional media, he has been inundated with calls by his constituents, seeking to find out what the House intended to do.

“A serving minister in this government was alleged to have links and personally subscribed to the beliefs of some terrorist groups. Recently during his Ramadan message, he owned up, but said he only did so out of ignorance.

“My worry is that I am a serving member of this house. Few days ago, I was inundated with calls from my constituents, who said this house has been talking so much on insecurity, yet not saying anything over such a weighty allegation against a serving minister. He should either resign or be removed,” Elumelu stated.

According to him, his privilege as a member has been affected, and that he was not comfortable that the House would not say anything.

Responding, however, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila reminded him that he came under the wrong order, but that even at that: “your observations have been noted.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) has absolved the National Assembly, and the Department of State Services (DSS) of blame for not digging deep into the minister’s background during his screening.

