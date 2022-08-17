Reps seek reconciliatory meeting between NPA, debtors

The House of Representatives yesterday advised the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) to hold an immediate reconciliation meeting with terminal operators to determine the actual indebtedness of the companies to the Federal Government as contained in the audit queries from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation. The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) gave the advice following the denial of one of the terminal operators listed by the NPA as being indebted to the government to the tune of $4.04m. Tincan Island Container Terminal faulted the claims by the NPA and insisted that it was not owing the government a dime. Oke suggested that the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE) and some PAC members should be part of the reconciliation meeting.
Related Articles
Court acquits HEDA chair of cyber stalking charges
A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday discharged the Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olanrewaju Suraju, of the cyber stalking crime charges brought against him by the Federal Government. Suraju’s discharge followed a request from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to withdraw the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PGF celebrates Buhari 79, Bello at 54
The All Progressive Congress (APC) governors have celebrated President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Sani Bello of Niger State on their 79th and 54th birthdays respectively. The governors in a statement issued yesterday by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, acknowledged and commended the leadership, vision and commitment of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Biden’s popularity rises slightly as coronavirus cases fall – poll
U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating has increased somewhat over the past few weeks, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, as coronavirus infection rates slowed. The latest national public opinion poll, conducted Oct. 6-7, found that 48% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, which is up by 4 percentage points from a similar […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)