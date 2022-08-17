Reps seek reconciliatory meeting between NPA, debtors

The House of Representatives yesterday advised the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) to hold an immediate reconciliation meeting with terminal operators to determine the actual indebtedness of the companies to the Federal Government as contained in the audit queries from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation. The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) gave the advice following the denial of one of the terminal operators listed by the NPA as being indebted to the government to the tune of $4.04m. Tincan Island Container Terminal faulted the claims by the NPA and insisted that it was not owing the government a dime. Oke suggested that the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE) and some PAC members should be part of the reconciliation meeting.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...