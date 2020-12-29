News

Reps seek reinstatement of dismissed Ebonyi soldiers

Uchenna Inya

A member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has petitioned the Nigerian Army over an ‘unjust’ dismissal of soldiers from Ebonyi State, who were dismissed by the military.

 

Ogah said the soldiers were sacked unjustly as a petition against their sack had already been submitted with the military and expressed confidence that they would be reinstated soon.

 

The lawmaker stated this in his Item Amagu country home, Ikwo in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State while addressing thousands of the constituency during the celebration of this year’s Christmas for the constituents.

 

Ogah, who used the occasion to brief them on his one year in office as their representative in the National Assembly, noted that he had submitted petition against the dismissal of policemen from Ebonyi State for no cogent reason by the Nigeria Police Force as the dismissed policemen had all been reinstated.

 

He said: “Within one year and one month, we have built houses for both the downtrodden and deserving party leaders over 235 federal jobs have been attracted to our young graduates.

 

“These 235 persons are not part of the 610 we gave jobs at also at the federal level before we went to the National Assembly, we have given out countless numbers of motorcycles and tricycles to our youths and women, we have commenced and completed many bridges and currently we are working on an over N300 million naira Bridge at Ezza South, we bought 350 pieces of motorcycles and shared to our constituents, we bought 70 pieces of tricycles and shared to our constituents.

 

“We have given financial grants to 300 tertiary students; six of them who are in abroad where given N600,000 each while those in Nigeria here were paid their tuition fees and all of them have collected their monies, we have also empowered countless numbers of our youths.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

