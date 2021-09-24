News Top Stories

Reps seek release of Nigerians illegally imprisoned abroad

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency explore diplomatic channels to secure the release of Nigerians illegally detained abroad. The House particularly urged the Federal Government to “intervene and secure the release of Nigerians who are being detained illegally in prisons abroad” and mandated its committees on foreign affairs, justice and inter- parliamentary relations to ensure compliance with the resolution.

The call was consequent upon the passage of a motion sponsored by Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) titled, ‘Need to ascertain the number of Nigerian citizens being detained in foreign prisons’. Presenting the motion, Idahosa cited a 2019 survey report by the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEPAD), which said there were 16,500 Nigerians in foreign prisons.

He said some were convicted without adequate legal representation. He said: “The House is worried that from a 2019 survey report by the Legal Defence and Assistance Project, about 16,500 Nigerians who are in prisons outside the country were convicted without legal representation and not knowing why they are in jail.

“The House believes that the Federal Government needs to employ diplomatic means to assist Nigerians who were wrongly convicted and are being detained in various prisons abroad.” “Nigerians who are in prisons outside the country were convicted without legal representation and not knowing why they are in jail.” The lawmaker stated that “International Conventions and Treaties prescribe that anyone charged with a criminal offence is entitled to a fair hearing within a reasonable time by an independent and impartial tribunal established by law.” He said some of the illegally detained Nigerians are exposed to labour exploitation, poor living conditions, discrimination, sexual exploitation and other forms of dehumanising treatments

