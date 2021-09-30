Reps seek solutions to rising food prices

Worried by the rising cost of food items, the House of Representatives yesterday resolved to meet with critical stakeholders for solutions. The House is to also initiate the policies towards addressing the skyrocketing prices of goods and services across the country. Consequently, the House will engage captains of industry, trade unions associations, board of directors, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and others promoters in the economic sectors regarding the development. This resolution was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Ibrahim A. Isiaka (APC, Ogun), which was unanimously adopted. Isiaka said the prices of food items and services had skyrocketed by as much as 100 per cent in many parts of Nigeria in the last one year. He said this was largely caused by monetary policy, border closure, COVID-19 containment measures and insecurity. According to him, the price index in the past months has increased astronomically owing to many controllable and uncontrollable factors with inflation at a 48-month high, posing challenges for increased spending on housing, shelter, medicals, clothes, baby food and even cooking gas.
