Reps seeks reinstatement of dismissed Ebonyi soldiers

The member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah has petitioned the Nigerian Army over the ‘unjust’ dismissal of soldiers from Ebonyi State by the military.

Ogah said the soldiers were sacked unjustly and that a petition against their sack has been submitted in the military and expressed confidence that they would be reinstated very soon.

The federal Lawmaker stated this in his Item Amagu country home, Ikwo in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state while addressing thousands of his constituency members during the celebration of this year’s Christmas.

Ogah, who used the occasion to brief them on his one year in office as their representative in the National Assembly, noted that he had submitted petition against the dismissal of policemen from Ebonyi State for no cogent reason by the Nigeria Police Force and that the dismissed Policemen have all been reinstated.

