Reps Speaker: Tinubu Meets Betara, Holds Closed Door Meeting 

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with one of the leading contenders for the speakership in the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu.

Betara, who chairs the House Committee on Appropriation has been canvassing support for his speakership aspiration with party members, members-elect, and former lawmakers.

Though from Borno State and Northeast where Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima comes from, Betara has been one of the most visible contenders for the number 4 position.

Details of the meeting were not disclosed but a statement from his media office said “His campaign and consultation to the president-elect is one out of many consultations he has embarked upon in the last three months ahead of June inauguration.

“In a video made available by his campaign Media office on Wednesday morning, the President-elect personally held Hon. Betara’s hand as he led him into the

“Betara who currently chairs the House of Representatives appropriation committee, had earlier exchanged warm pleasantries with the incoming Commander in Chief shortly after having some photo sessions.

“Betera’s consultation visit to the President-elect took place at his new official residence at the Defence House in Abuja, following the latter’s return from vacations and the Muslim lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

“Also seen in the video alongside Betara were: the outgoing president of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, and a host of other loyalists of the President-elect”