Reps Speakership: APC Group Drums Support For Wase, Insists  North Central Zone

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Equity and Justice Forum have canvass support for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase to be considered as the 10th House of Reps Speaker.

The leader of the group, Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Shikdima and Secretary Alh. Ahmadu Babanrabi while addressing Press Conference at the NUJ Press Centre in Jos on Tuesday said they are appealing to the APC leadership and President-elect to support Hon. Wase, a member representing Wase Federal Constituency to lead as the speaker at the 10th assembly of the green chamber.

“Our forum is guided by the idle of Federal Character which is to have all the geopolitical zones of the country in consideration for positions that will have the impact on governance and to also allow for the voice of each geopolitical zone of Nigeria heard. When this is done good governance will be felt in the nook and crannies of our beloved country.

“As loyal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), we are poised to humbly appeal to the conscience of our Party Leadership which are the National Executive of our Great Party and the National Working Committee of APC to consider the Man Ahmed Idris Wase for the leadership of the Green Chambers of the National Assembly”.

The group says Rt. Wase has the wealth of experience, competent and equipped for such a critical position which will in turn give good governance and development

“Hon. Wase is an astute politician, a detribalized Nigeria, an engineer by training, technocrat per excellence, a team player, a unionist, a unifier, a man who believes in the ability of humanity irrespective of religion or ethnicity, a high-ranking legislator full of legislative experience both in our dear country and the sub-regional parliament, a passionate advocate for peace and peaceful coexistence who at every given opportunity delivers to his constituents the dividends of democracy, this is no other person but Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

“We are also mindful of the Party’s consideration to give every geopolitical zone a position of leadership for equity, justice and fairness in governance.

“It is on account of this that we call on the Party leadership to consider swapping positions that were hitherto in the North to the South and those that were in the South to the North.

“This will calm nerves should there be any manner or form of distrust by any part of the Nation.

“This forum has thrown its weight solely behind Rt. Hon. Idris Wase Maje because of the wealth of experiences and positions he has held in life has made him highly competent and equipped for such a critical position which will, in turn, give credence to good governance and development.

