Reps, stakeholders back proposed orthopaedic hospital, medical centre

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives and stakeholders in the health sector yesterday unanimously agreed that the Federal Government should establish an orthopaedic hospital in Jos and a federal medical centre in Wase, all in Plateau State. The resolution was taken at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Health Institutions on a bill for the establishment of Federal Medical Centre, Wase and a bill to amend the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Laws to provide for the establishment of an orthopaedic hospital in Jos.

While given a synopsis of the bills, its sponsor and Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, said he initiated the bills for the establishment of the medical centre and the orthopaedic hospital to bring quality medical care closer to the people.

He said treatment of orthopaedic condition was generally very expensive hence people resort to patronising traditional bone setters, which always resulted in complications. Represented by Hon. Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, Wase lamented that people of Plateau South senatorial district, particularly those living in remote villages, had difficulty in accessing tertiary health services due to economic, transportation and geographic barriers. Speaking in favour of the bills, Plateau State government, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimlong Lar Ndam, said the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Wase, would help bring tertiary health services to the people of Plateau South senatorial district and other neighbouring states. “Wase is made of 20 electoral wards with 62 health facilities both public and private, hence the idea for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Wase, was a step in the right direction as this institution will serve as a hub to the health institutions.”

