Reps stop FG from spending £4.2m looted Ibori funds

…Say money belongs to Delta State

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to halt the disbursement of £4.2m James Ibori loot.

The United Kingdom on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria to return £4.2 million assets stolen by Ibori, former governor of Delta state.

Subsequently, Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), said the loot will be used to fund three infrastructural projects, including the second Niger Bridge.

The House took the decision after adopting a motion sponsored by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and one other members from Delta state.

In endorsing the motion, the House also mandated its committee on finance, justice and loans and recovered funds to investigate this matter and report within two weeks.

The co-sponsors include Hon. Victor Nwokolo, Hon. Nicholas Motu, Hon. Leo Ogor, Hon. Ossai Ossai, Hon. Julius Pondi, Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa, Hon. Hon. Efe Afe, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi and Hon. Francis E. Waive.

Presenting the motion, Elumelu noted that the sum of £4.2 million being proceeds of looted funds recovered from a former governor of Delta State – Chief James Ibori – is being transferred to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria for appropriation without recourse to the Delta State government and or parliament in two weeks time.

